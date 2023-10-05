Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

UVA Health administering newest COVID-19 vaccine

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new COVID-19 vaccine arrived at UVA Health earlier this week and began administering the vaccines Thursday, October 5.

“It still remains true that just like with the yearly flu shot, you should stay up to date on your COVID vaccines,” UVA Director of Ambulatory Pharmacy Services Justin Vesser said.

Just like any other vaccine, COVID-19 vaccines are no longer under emergency authorization and are considered commercial vaccines.

“If you have insurance, any pharmacy is able to bill your insurance for the vaccine and should come at no cost,” Vesser said.

For individuals without health insurance, UVA says it has multiple programs that can be used to schedule an appointment.

“The Bridge program allows for certain pharmacies to be able to administer it for patients who don’t have insurance. Here at UVA, we have a financial assistance program that many patients take advantage of that covers vaccines,” Vesser said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

(FILE)
Albemarle County School Board race heating up
(STOCK)
Spotsylvania County man charged in connection with deadly shooting
CPD identified the suspect as 40-year-old James Robert Allen of Suffolk.
Police seek suspect in attempted abduction of UVA student (12p)
UVA Health
UVA Heath earns spots on best specialized hospitals list from Newsweek
(FILE)
Charlottesville Area Community Foundation launches new grants