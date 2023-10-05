UVA Health administering newest COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new COVID-19 vaccine arrived at UVA Health earlier this week and began administering the vaccines Thursday, October 5.

“It still remains true that just like with the yearly flu shot, you should stay up to date on your COVID vaccines,” UVA Director of Ambulatory Pharmacy Services Justin Vesser said.

Just like any other vaccine, COVID-19 vaccines are no longer under emergency authorization and are considered commercial vaccines.

“If you have insurance, any pharmacy is able to bill your insurance for the vaccine and should come at no cost,” Vesser said.

For individuals without health insurance, UVA says it has multiple programs that can be used to schedule an appointment.

“The Bridge program allows for certain pharmacies to be able to administer it for patients who don’t have insurance. Here at UVA, we have a financial assistance program that many patients take advantage of that covers vaccines,” Vesser said.

