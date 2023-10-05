UVA abduction suspect in custody

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man wanted in connection with the attempted abduction of a UVA student is in police custody.

The Charlottesville Police Department announced around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, October 5, that 40-year-old James Robert Allen of Suffolk had been arrested earlier in the hour. He was wanted on charges of strangulation and abduction.

CPD had earlier stated that the victim managed to escape after she was dragged into a vehicle. That vehicle crashed on Cabell Avenue after 9:30 p.m., hitting multiple trees and other automobiles.

The woman, who officers found in the area of the crash scene, was treated for injuries at UVA Medical Center.

Chief Michael Kochis is expected to provide an update around 1:30 p.m.

James Robert Allen. (WVIR)

