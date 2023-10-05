Tribe’s Kevin Jarrell returns home Saturday to face UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This weekend’s game between the Cavaliers and the Tribe will be a homecoming for William & Mary sixth-year senior Kevin Jarrell: The Charlottesville native will play for the third time at UVA as a linebacker for W&M.

“Lot of family is going to be in town, my brother is flying in from Green Bay. I asked for 10 tickets,” Jarrell said. “I’m really excited to come home and see a lot of family and friends.”

Jarrell is the Tribe’s leading tackler, but is also in his final season at William & Mary. He was a star quarterback at Monticello High School, and began at W&M as a signal caller before switching to linebacker. Along the way, Jarrell added a lot muscle.

“The whole bigger, stronger, faster thing. He really subscribed to that,” Coach Mike London said.

Jarrell’s position coach is former-UVA standout Darryl Blackstock.

“I would definitely say he’s physical and he plays aggressive,” Blackstock said. “He’s a silent killer, he doesn’t do a lot of talking. He lets his pads make all the noise.”

Jarrell already has his degree in business analytics . He says he’d like to use his expertise there and his knowledge of football to be a coach someday.

“Making the switch from quarterback to linebacker was kind of the stepping stone to that,” he said. “Just being able to see the other side of things and being able to learn special teams and defense, then having the background in offense, just kind of put it all together.”

“He’s be a guy that I would hire on my staff later on because he has that kind of coaching IQ and he’s a student of the game, loves the game,” London said.

For now, the focus is on Saturday’s game at UVA.

“Try to win another game, that’s the main task at hand. Being from Charlottesville, it’ll be cool to experience that one more time. At the end of the day, it’s another football game that we have to go win,” Jarrell said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.