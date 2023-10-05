From summer to fall in a snap
Chilliest weather of the season on the way
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Morning fog will give way to partly sunny skies today. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will bring needed rain to the region. We’ll have mostly cloudy conditions Friday with late showers, into early Saturday. Skies will begin to clear Saturday afternoon, and temperatures will cool into the 60s. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & pleasant, High: upper 70s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, fog, Low: upper 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Morning showers, clearing, breezy, & cooler, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
