From summer to fall in a snap

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Morning fog will give way to partly sunny skies today. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will bring needed rain to the region. We’ll have mostly cloudy conditions Friday with late showers, into early Saturday. Skies will begin to clear Saturday afternoon, and temperatures will cool into the 60s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & pleasant, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, fog, Low: upper 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Morning showers, clearing, breezy, & cooler, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

