Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

From summer to fall in a snap

Chilliest weather of the season on the way
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Morning fog will give way to partly sunny skies today. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will bring needed rain to the region. We’ll have mostly cloudy conditions Friday with late showers, into early Saturday. Skies will begin to clear Saturday afternoon, and temperatures will cool into the 60s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & pleasant, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, fog, Low: upper 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Morning showers, clearing, breezy, & cooler, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

Smaller Changes for the Late Week. Bigger Changes by the Weekend
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
October Warmth to October Chills Coming Soon!
Warmer then cooler
Tracking weather pattern change
Autumn cold front
Josh Fitzpatrick's weather pattern change update