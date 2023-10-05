Still Mild Friday, Ahead of Autumn Chills for the Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An approaching cold front will bring more clouds than rain, as we move into Friday and early Saturday. While mostly cloudy, still mild Friday. Stray shower possible late Friday into early Saturday, but no widespread rain expected. Unfortunate, because of the continued moderate to severe drought conditions across the region. We will, however, turn sharply cooler this weekend, along with gusty northwest winds.

Below average temperatures this weekend and into next week. Colder morning lows as well, in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Some areas of frost possible, especially in the Valley by early Monday morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Much of the day looks dry and mild. A passing shower risk in the evening and overnight. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows 50s.

Saturday: Early clouds, spotty shower. Turning mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows low 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the low 40s. Upper 30s for the Shenandoah Valley.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. Highs mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Lows low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 70s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs mid 70s.

