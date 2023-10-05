Advertise With Us
Spotsylvania County man charged in connection with deadly shooting

By NBC29
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Spotsylvania County man is charged in connection with a fatal shooting late Wednesday, October 4.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday, Oct. 5, that deputies were called out to a Bonnie Brae Ct. home around 10:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. There, they found 85-year-old Patsy C. Howard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead at Mary Washington Hospital.

Her husband, 80-year-old David C. Howard, is charged with second-degree murder and use of use of firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

David C. Howard. Photo provided by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office
David C. Howard. Photo provided by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office(SCSO)

