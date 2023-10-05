Spotsylvania County man charged in connection with deadly shooting

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Spotsylvania County man is charged in connection with a fatal shooting late Wednesday, October 4.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday, Oct. 5, that deputies were called out to a Bonnie Brae Ct. home around 10:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. There, they found 85-year-old Patsy C. Howard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead at Mary Washington Hospital.

Her husband, 80-year-old David C. Howard, is charged with second-degree murder and use of use of firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

David C. Howard. Photo provided by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO)

