Louisa County facing potential tax increase

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County Board of Supervisors is considering raising the transient occupancy tax.

The tax is currently 2%, making it one of the lowest in central Virginia.

This tax is applied to hotels, motels, inns, Airbnb’s, and similar establishments.

“We’re trying to promote the county to bring people to vacation at the lake and see our wineries,” Louisa Deputy County Administrator Wanda Calvin said Thursday, October 5.

Supervisors will hold a public hearing about the possible tax increase, but the date has yet to be determined.

