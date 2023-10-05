Advertise With Us
Prosecutors say former George Santos campaign treasurer will plead guilty to unspecified charge

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The ex-campaign treasurer for U.S. Rep. George Santos is scheduled to enter a guilty plea to an unspecified felony in connection with the sprawling federal investigation of financial irregularities surrounding the indicted New York Republican.

Nancy Marks is a veteran Long Island political operative. Marks served as the campaign treasurer and close aide to Santos during his two congressional bids. Marks resigned amid growing questions about Santos’ campaign finances and revelations Santos had fabricated much of his life story.

Marks’ plea is scheduled to take place in a Central Islip courtroom Thursday. It comes as Santos faces a 13-count federal indictment centered on charges of money laundering and lying to Congress in an earlier financial disclosure.

Marks and Santos haven’t returned messages seeking comment.

