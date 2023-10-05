A Cool Down to Come

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This Thursday will be a great day, but a change is coming. A large cold front approaching from the west will bring a chance for showers as we head into late Friday and early Saturday. As the front is entering a drier and more stable air mass, wide spread rain is not expected, with rainfall amounts of less than half an inch expected. Heading into the weekend and beginning of next week, it will be a great idea to grab a jacket as temperatures are taking a turn and feeling a lot more like fall. Expected daytime highs in the 60′s and lows in the 40′s. Check back for updates.

Today: Nice and partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows around 60.

Friday: Cloudy with late showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Saturday: Cooler with a few early showers, becoming sunny . Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Sunday: Chilly and mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Lows around 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Nice and sunny. Highs around 70.

