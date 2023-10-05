Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

A Cool Down to Come

By Dominique Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This Thursday will be a great day, but a change is coming. A large cold front approaching from the west will bring a chance for showers as we head into late Friday and early Saturday. As the front is entering a drier and more stable air mass, wide spread rain is not expected, with rainfall amounts of less than half an inch expected. Heading into the weekend and beginning of next week, it will be a great idea to grab a jacket as temperatures are taking a turn and feeling a lot more like fall. Expected daytime highs in the 60′s and lows in the 40′s. Check back for updates.

Today: Nice and partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows around 60.

Friday: Cloudy with late showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Saturday: Cooler with a few early showers, becoming sunny . Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Sunday: Chilly and mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Lows around 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Nice and sunny. Highs around 70.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

From summer to fall in a snap
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Smaller Changes for the Late Week. Bigger Changes by the Weekend
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
October Warmth to October Chills Coming Soon!