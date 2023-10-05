Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Coalition turning old Waynesboro landfill into a new park

(FILE)
(FILE)(WHSV)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - An old landfill in Waynesboro is turning into a park.

The Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition is looking to bring accessible trails to Sunset Park.

“We want to make sure we utilize the terrain, topography, as well as possibly put in a bunch of great trail - and the trails will be not just for biking, also for hiking and walking,” SVBC Executive Director Kyle Lawrence said.

The trails will be geared towards beginners and intermediate riders.

“The idea is to make them fun, accessible, professionally built,” Lawrence said. “But also a really enjoyable time because it’s only going to be a few miles. We want them to be entertaining.”

Lawrence says bringing this project to life came down to affordability.

“We’ve had successful fundraising campaign, we’ve also secured a grant from the Fox Trails Trust,” Lawrence said.

The goal is to get Phase 1 up and riding sometime early next year.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

(FILE)
Charlottesville Area Community Foundation launches new grants
Photo of James Robert Allen (CPD)
Police seek suspect in attempted abduction of UVA student
Emergency personnel across the Valley stress the importance of safe travel during Passenger...
‘We’re all partners in keeping each other safe,’ Pedestrian Safety Month in the Valley
Albemarle County ranks 130 transportation projects
Albemarle County ranks 130 transportation projects