Coalition turning old Waynesboro landfill into a new park

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - An old landfill in Waynesboro is turning into a park.

The Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition is looking to bring accessible trails to Sunset Park.

“We want to make sure we utilize the terrain, topography, as well as possibly put in a bunch of great trail - and the trails will be not just for biking, also for hiking and walking,” SVBC Executive Director Kyle Lawrence said.

The trails will be geared towards beginners and intermediate riders.

“The idea is to make them fun, accessible, professionally built,” Lawrence said. “But also a really enjoyable time because it’s only going to be a few miles. We want them to be entertaining.”

Lawrence says bringing this project to life came down to affordability.

“We’ve had successful fundraising campaign, we’ve also secured a grant from the Fox Trails Trust,” Lawrence said.

The goal is to get Phase 1 up and riding sometime early next year.

