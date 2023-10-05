Advertise With Us
Charlottesville police search for attempted abduction suspect

By NBC29 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Officials are investigating an attempted kidnapping and a manhunt in Charlottesville.

Charlottesville police say a UVA student escaped an abduction attempt late Wednesday night after the van she was dragged into crashed and the man who grabbed her ran away.

The victim was treated for injuries at UVA Medical Center.

Detectives responded to the scene and began an investigation into the incident. As a result of the investigation, 40-year-old James Robert Allen of Suffolk County was identified as the suspect.

James Robert Allen.
James Robert Allen.(WVIR)

Officials do not believe the suspect and victim knew each other prior to this incident.

Allen is currently wanted on the following charges:

- Strangulation or suffocation of another in violation of Virginia Criminal Code.

- Abduction in violation of Virginia Criminal Code.

Allen has not been located at this time and is believed to be on foot in the area still.

This is a developing story.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

