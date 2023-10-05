Charlottesville Area Community Foundation launches new grants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation has opened two new grant programs.

These new programs are the Sudden and Urgent Needs Grant and the Solidarity Grant Program.

The SUN grant helps groups and organizations dealing with emergencies and is capped at $10,000.

The Solidarity Grant Program is geared towards combatting racial inequality.

“We’re looking for proposals from groups and organizations working on long-term solutions to racial injustice and inequalities in our region,” Justin Reid with CACF said.

More information and grant applications can be found here.

