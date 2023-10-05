Albemarle County School Board race heating up

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Most years, the race for an at-large School Board seat gets very little attention: You don’t see campaign ads on TV. You don’t see people getting fired up.

This year, all of that is different in Albemarle County.

“I’m running because I’ve become really concerned about the state of academics in this county,” Meg Bryce said.

“I’m running because I have five kids in our county schools,” Allison Spillman said.

We asked both candidates the same questions, starting with their vision for Albemarle County schools:

“It’s making sure that all kids in Albemarle County are safe from bullying and discrimination and feel welcomed and have an inclusive environment and that we are getting caught up on learning loss from COVID and disparity in learning gaps,” Spillman said. “There’s a mental health crisis going on, and our teachers and our kids are not OK and we’ve got to acknowledge that and really put the resources in place to help these kids be set up for life and for success.”

“Our third graders last year only passed the Standards of Learning reading test at a rate of 64%. So, 36% of our third graders failed the reading test. I think that’s kind of a crisis level,” Bryce said. “One thing that I think is crucial is to focus on K-3, especially with reading. So I think when you look at third grade reading scores, that is a great indication of how you’re doing as a district, and we’ve seen a serious decline in those scores.”

What makes them different from one another?

“I have five kids in public schools. I think that’s the biggest difference right now is that I’m personally invested, I’m knee deep in the issues,” Spillman said.

“I can point to the problems, and I can say like, ‘That’s what we’ve got to change,’ and I would be a minority voice on the Board. But we’ve got to have somebody who’s going to push back. There should be some diversity of opinion on the Board,” Bryce said.

What makes their campaign unique?

“I value our teachers and value their seat at the table, and hearing their voices. And not just the teachers, but the staff, the bus drivers, the custodians, the lunchroom workers, they are all such an important part of our system,” Spillman said.

“I’m trying to run a campaign that is focused on issues, focused on data, focused on facts so that it serves the purpose of educating the community,” Bryce said.

