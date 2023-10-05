Albemarle County ranks 130 transportation projects

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is tackling a slew of changes to help make transportation run more smoothly. To help it get organized the board received a ranked list of transportation project priorities.

What took the number one spot? 5th Street Extended.

“We see a lot of needs in this area. There’s also safety and congestion concerns in the interchange,” Deputy Director of Planning Kevin McDermott said.

The ranking process is ongoing, but so far 5th Street Extended has received the most points partially due to new development in the area.

“Southwood redevelopment is bringing a lot of new residential homes down there. There’s a lot of economic development going on as well, a project called ABC on the west side of 5th Street right there is putting in a lot of square footage,” McDermott said.

The projects are ranked by looking at what makes them valuable. One factor is if they add bike or pedestrian walkways, something McDermott said the county needs more of.

“Those criteria include how they’re addressing our land use issues, addressing congestion, safety, equitable accessibility, and environmental issues,” McDermott said.

But all the ranked projects do not have a timeline for being addressed just yet.

“We hope in the next few years that we’d be able to identify that funding and start moving towards construction on them,” McDermott said.

