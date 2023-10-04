UVA Fire and Safety Report shows latest crime trends

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is out with its 2023 Fire and Safety Report.

It has statistics for all reportable crimes under the Clery Act, a federal mandate that requires UVA to disclose information about certain crimes that occur on and off the grounds.

It also shows an increase in reported rapes, aggravated assaults, and motor thefts from 2021 to 2022.

The report also shows a decrease in reported sexual assault cases from that same time.

The university releases a new fire and safety report every year.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.