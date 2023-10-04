Tracking weather pattern change

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One more afternoon with high temperatures in the 80s from most communities. Changes arrive by the weekend!

Remaining a little warmer than usual for the rest of the work and school week.

An autumn cold front arrives Friday night into Saturday with a few rain showers. Not a lot of rain expected.

Turning much cooler for the weekend and the start of next week. With a northwest wind.

Wednesday afternoon: Mostly sunny. Warm and dry. Highs upper 70s to mid 80s.

Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Patchy fog along the rivers. Lows in the 50s. High levels of ragweed pollen rest of the week.

Thursday: Party sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Much of the day looks dry and mild. A passing shower risk in the evening and overnight. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Saturday: Mainly a morning rain shower chance. Breezy and cooler. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s. Some 30s for the Shenandoah Valley by dawn.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

