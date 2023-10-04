Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Tracking weather pattern change

Much cooler by the weekend
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One more afternoon with high temperatures in the 80s from most communities. Changes arrive by the weekend!

Remaining a little warmer than usual for the rest of the work and school week.

An autumn cold front arrives Friday night into Saturday with a few rain showers. Not a lot of rain expected.

Turning much cooler for the weekend and the start of next week. With a northwest wind.

Wednesday afternoon: Mostly sunny. Warm and dry. Highs upper 70s to mid 80s.

Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Patchy fog along the rivers. Lows in the 50s. High levels of ragweed pollen rest of the week.

Thursday: Party sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Much of the day looks dry and mild. A passing shower risk in the evening and overnight. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Saturday: Mainly a morning rain shower chance. Breezy and cooler. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s. Some 30s for the Shenandoah Valley by dawn.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for more updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

Needed showers on the horizon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Autumn Warmth Through the Mid-Week
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Autumn Warmth Through the Mid-Week. Tracking a Late Week Autumn Cold Front