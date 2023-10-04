Advertise With Us
Report: Albemarle County’s economic and job growth on the right track

(STOCK)(Unsplash)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s economic and job growth are looking good according to a presentation supervisors received Wednesday, October 4.

“Albemarle has a solid economic base,” Doctor Sheryl Bailey with Virginia Tech School of Public and International Affairs said. “You have a history of mostly solid economic and job growth.”

Dr. Bailey gave Wednesday’s presentation to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors. She says the county’s economic and job growth follows statewide and national trends.

