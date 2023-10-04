Advertise With Us
PVCC encouraging students to vote

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is encouraging everyone to vote.

The school hosted a get out to vote event for students and the community Wednesday, October 4.

PVCC’s Student Government Association and the Civil Sense Organization put this together.

Some of the candidates running in November’s election gave speeches and voter registration was also available.

PVCC says it will be doing more voter registration events like this as we get closer to Election Day on November 7.

