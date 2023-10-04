Advertise With Us
October Warmth to October Chills Coming Soon!

Sharply Cooler and Breezy by Weekend
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Smaller changes for the late week, before bigger changes by the weekend. More daytime highs in the 70s than 80s for the late week, still above average. An autumn cold front arrives Friday night into Saturday with a few showers. Not a lot of rain expected. Sharply cooler this weekend, along with a gusty northwest wind, behind the front Saturday.

Below average temperatures this weekend and into next week. Colder morning lows as well, in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool, some areas of fog. Lows upper 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday: Party sunny, pleasant. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Much of the day looks dry and mild. A passing shower risk in the evening and overnight. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Saturday: AM clouds, few spotty showers. Gradual clearing, breezy and cooler. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the low 40s. Upper 30s for the Shenandoah Valley.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows in the upper 30s low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 70s.

