Night racing to return to Richmond Raceway

The track will host a Cup Series race on Easter Sunday
NASCAR says night racing will be held at Richmond Raceway on Easter Sunday, March 31 and on...
NASCAR says night racing will be held at Richmond Raceway on Easter Sunday, March 31 and on Sunday, Aug. 11 in 2024.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - For the first time since 2019, Richmond Raceway will host night races for the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024.

NASCAR says night racing will be held at the track on Easter Sunday, March 31 and on Sunday, Aug. 11.

“We’re extremely excited for Richmond Raceway to get two NASCAR Cup Series night races for the 2024 season,” said Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran. “In addition to two great weekends of racing, we look forward to offering a fantastic holiday atmosphere with tons of festivities for the whole family to enjoy.”

In addition to the Cup series, the Xfinity Series will have an afternoon race on March 30. The track will host the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for a night race on Aug. 20.

Tickets for next season’s races will go on sale at a later date. Click/tap here for the full 2024 NASCAR schedule.

