Needed showers on the horizon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Watch out for areas of fog this morning. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures today. Clear and seasonably cool conditions can be expected tonight. As high pressure moves east, a bit more cloudiness will advance into the region Thursday. Finally, needed rain will move across the area later Friday, into Saturday morning. Once skies clear, temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s during the day, and 30s and 40s at night. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: low 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Morning showers, clearing & breezy, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 50s

