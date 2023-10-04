Needed showers on the horizon
The warm weather will take a break
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Watch out for areas of fog this morning. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures today. Clear and seasonably cool conditions can be expected tonight. As high pressure moves east, a bit more cloudiness will advance into the region Thursday. Finally, needed rain will move across the area later Friday, into Saturday morning. Once skies clear, temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s during the day, and 30s and 40s at night. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & warm, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: low 50s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60
Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Morning showers, clearing & breezy, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 50s
