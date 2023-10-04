Local Black sewing podcast releasing 200th episode

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Black-centered sewing podcast is celebrating its 200th episode Wednesday, October 4.

Based out of Charlottesville, Stitch Please focuses on Black women, girls, and femmes in sewing.

UVA Professor Lisa Woolfork started the podcast in 2019. She interviews Black people in the sewing and quilting community, as well as other art forms.

Woolfork says the goal of the podcast is to extend conversations on what she believe is a Black ancestral trait.

“It has been a really wonderful variety of really in-depth and engaging conversations, fun projects, and is a new way to think about the wonders that I believe sewing can do and bring,” Woolfork said.

Renowned quilter, Bisa Butler, will be the guest on the 200th episode.

You can find this episode anywhere you get your podcasts.

