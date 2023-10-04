Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Local Black sewing podcast releasing 200th episode

(FILE)
(FILE)(WCTV)
By Destini Harris
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Black-centered sewing podcast is celebrating its 200th episode Wednesday, October 4.

Based out of Charlottesville, Stitch Please focuses on Black women, girls, and femmes in sewing.

UVA Professor Lisa Woolfork started the podcast in 2019. She interviews Black people in the sewing and quilting community, as well as other art forms.

Woolfork says the goal of the podcast is to extend conversations on what she believe is a Black ancestral trait.

“It has been a really wonderful variety of really in-depth and engaging conversations, fun projects, and is a new way to think about the wonders that I believe sewing can do and bring,” Woolfork said.

Renowned quilter, Bisa Butler, will be the guest on the 200th episode.

You can find this episode anywhere you get your podcasts.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

Greene County, Virginia (FILE)
Greene County’s water treatment plant in need of upgrades or replacement
Wireless emergency alert set for Wednesday raises concerns for domestic violence victim advocates
National test alert raises concerns for domestic violence advocates
Contraline.
“IUDs, but for men” Charlottesville company one step closer to male contraceptive
A police car in Richmond, Va.
Progressive groups blast Virginia Municipal League over traffic stop stance