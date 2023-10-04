Greene County’s water treatment plant in need of upgrades or replacement

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County is hoping to build a new water treatment plant, or replace its current one. County Administrator Cathy Schafrik says it all comes down to affordability.

“Ours is at the end of its useful life, and that is something that has been planned for replacement for decades,” Schafrik said.

The 50-year-old plant is covered in rust and not able to keep up with expansion.

“We need to be able to have this reservoir to be able to store some of our water so we can manage the need of water, whether we have growth or not,” Schafrik said. “We’re kind of at a situation where we have got to move forward in some form or fashion, and if we don’t... I mean the cost is $100 million now. It could get to a much higher cost.”

If the replacement of the plant moves forward with funding secured, the county estimates it could take about three years.

