Charlottesville seeking to expand Ready To Work program

By Maggie Glass
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville says it is looking to expand its program that places people with employers.

The Ready To Work program is 24-hour, self-paced, work skills training. Those who complete the training are guaranteed interviews with participating employers.

The city says it has seen all demographics benefit form the program.

“We’re really trying to create career opportunities, not just jobs. And both the employers and the job seekers that we’re working with have stressed that,” Jenny Biche with the Office of Economic Development said. “They really want a long-term relationship.”

More information is available here.

