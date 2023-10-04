Advertise With Us
Charlottesville advances Jefferson Park Ave. apartment project

Jefferson Park Avenue (FILE)
By Destini Harris
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has given the preliminary OK for a new student apartment complex to be built on Jefferson Park Avenue.

Councilors recently voted 3-2 for the special-use permit at 1709 Jefferson Park Ave. The project will replace the current eight-unit, multi-family apartment building with a 27-unit building.

“I voted no,” Councilor Michael Payne said Wednesday, October 4. “Ultimately, because I didn’t think there was enough affordable housing related to the project.”

Payne says money developers are putting into this student complex is much needed in other areas of Charlottesville.

“The developer paid about $100,000 to the city’s Affordable Housing Fund rather than either constructing any affordable housing units either on or off site, or making the larger contribution,” the councilor said.

“It really should not have much impact on the city at large. There’s a transition in that quarter, you’re seeing more student housing, larger developments, you have a lot of rentals in that area,” City Planner Matthew Alfele said.

Alfele says he expects people who live in the Jefferson Park Ave. area to come speak out at Planning Commission meetings.

The next step for the project is getting a certificate of appropriateness (COA) from the Board of Architectural Review.

“So once they get their COA, then they can start pursuing approval of a site plan, which they need the site plan approved prior to starting construction. So getting the SUP [special-use permit] is just one aspect in this long road before you actually start seeing the building go up,” Alfele said.

He says the whole process - approvals to construction of the apartment complex - may take up to two years from start to finish.

