Albemarle asking for community input through questionnaires

Albemarle County seal
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is asking the public to answer three questionnaires for the AC44 process, a 20-year vision for the county.

The questionnaires cover topics for Parks & Rec., historic resources, and environmental stewardship.

The county will slowly be releasing more information for AC44 throughout the rest of the year.

“This is a chance to help shape your community. We want to know what your priorities and your vision for the county are,” Long-Range Planner Ben Holt said Wednesday, October 4.

The county says it will be available until November or December.

Click here for more information.

