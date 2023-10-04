Albemarle asking for community input through questionnaires
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is asking the public to answer three questionnaires for the AC44 process, a 20-year vision for the county.
The questionnaires cover topics for Parks & Rec., historic resources, and environmental stewardship.
The county will slowly be releasing more information for AC44 throughout the rest of the year.
“This is a chance to help shape your community. We want to know what your priorities and your vision for the county are,” Long-Range Planner Ben Holt said Wednesday, October 4.
The county says it will be available until November or December.
Click here for more information.
