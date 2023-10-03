Warmer than average until weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Afternoon high temperatures will be about ten degrees warmer than average for this time in early October. A late weekend cold front will put an end to the autumn warmth.

Not much rainfall expected with the cold front Friday night into Saturday.

Temperatures will be a lot cooler for the weekend and into the start of next week.

Tuesday afternoon: Sunshine, a few fair-weather clouds. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday night: Clear and calm with some fog along the river valleys. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 degrees. Lows 55 to 60 degrees.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Much, if not all day will be dry. A shower chance Friday night. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: A chance for showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the cooler 60s. Northwest breeze. Lows in the 40s. Some upper 30s of the Shenandoah Valley.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the cooler upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

