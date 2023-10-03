Warm now, but October will usher in a dramatic change
Another warm and nice day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies and warm temperatures today. Once the sun sets, conditions will cool into the 50s tonight. Wednesday, and Thursday will feature sunshine and above normal temperatures. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that is expected to bring rain to the region later Friday. As skies begin to clear Saturday, temperatures will tumble. Highs this weekend will be in the 60s. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & warm, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog, Low: upper 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60
Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Clearing, breezy, & cooler, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
