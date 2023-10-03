Warm now, but October will usher in a dramatic change

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies and warm temperatures today. Once the sun sets, conditions will cool into the 50s tonight. Wednesday, and Thursday will feature sunshine and above normal temperatures. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that is expected to bring rain to the region later Friday. As skies begin to clear Saturday, temperatures will tumble. Highs this weekend will be in the 60s. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & warm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog, Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Clearing, breezy, & cooler, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

