Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Volunteer open house being held in Madison County Oct. 4

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Destini Harris
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Madison County Public Schools is in need of volunteers.

“We’re having a volunteer and job opportunities open house where we will have representatives from all of our schools available to meet folks who are interested in investing in our schools and our students,” Assistant Superintendent Doctor Cathy Jones said Tuesday, October 3.

Full and part-time volunteer positions will be offered for all grade levels.

“We will provide you with the information on how to volunteer and what we have available for folks,” Dr. Jones said. “There’s a wide array of things that we can have you do in our schools.”

The open house is set to be held at the Madison School Board Office from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4. The county is also looking to hire for the following jobs, as well:

  • Elementary Teachers (Grades 3-5)
  • Middle School Math
  • High School Biology
  • High School Engineering (Part-Time)
  • High School Library Media Specialist
  • Substitute Teachers
  • Bus Drivers

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

UVA Health
UVA Health making advances in coronary artery disease prevention
Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle (FILE)
Charlottesville-area Meals On Wheels affected by inconsistent mail deliveries
(FILE)
Albemarle orchard ready for apple season
The main talking point during Charlottesville’s City Council meeting Monday, October 2, wasn’t...
City Manager presents plan to address homelessness to Charlottesville City Council