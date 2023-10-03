Volunteer open house being held in Madison County Oct. 4

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Madison County Public Schools is in need of volunteers.

“We’re having a volunteer and job opportunities open house where we will have representatives from all of our schools available to meet folks who are interested in investing in our schools and our students,” Assistant Superintendent Doctor Cathy Jones said Tuesday, October 3.

Full and part-time volunteer positions will be offered for all grade levels.

“We will provide you with the information on how to volunteer and what we have available for folks,” Dr. Jones said. “There’s a wide array of things that we can have you do in our schools.”

The open house is set to be held at the Madison School Board Office from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4. The county is also looking to hire for the following jobs, as well:

Elementary Teachers (Grades 3-5)

Middle School Math

High School Biology

High School Engineering (Part-Time)

High School Library Media Specialist

Substitute Teachers

Bus Drivers

