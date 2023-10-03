UVA hosting home game against former head coach

Advertise With Us
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The University of Virginia Football Team plays its final non-conference game of the season this weekend when it hosts the College of William & Mary.

The Cavaliers are winless at 0-5 for the first time since 1982.

Former-UVA Head Coach Mike London is now in his fifth season as head coach of W&M. The Tribe had won 11-straight games going back to last season, before losing to Elon on Saturday, September 30.

William & Mary is ranked fourth in the FCS ranks with a record of 4-1.

This will be London’s third trip returning to UVA as the coach of the Tribe.

“I spent a lot of years up in Charlottesville, a lot of them were good,” London said. “There are a lot of fond memories and a lot of good people. Being here now and having a chance to play up there at that venue with this team, I’m looking forward to it.”

Kickoff is set for noon Saturday, October 7. The ACC Network will televise the game.

