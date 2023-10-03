UVA Health making advances in coronary artery disease prevention

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it had identified genes that brings it closer to preventing deadly coronary artery disease.

Calcium buildup in the arteries is responsible for one-in-four deaths in the United States.

“We identified a few pathways that could be responsible for driving the actual accumulation of calcium in the blood vessels,” UVA Associate Professor Clint Miller said Tuesday, October 3. “We think that could be an interesting starting point for future translational efforts and also risk stratification.”

Miller says this can be a useful tool to help diagnose potential patients and prevent coronary artery disease before it starts.

