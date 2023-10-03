Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

UVA Health making advances in coronary artery disease prevention

UVA Health
UVA Health
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it had identified genes that brings it closer to preventing deadly coronary artery disease.

Calcium buildup in the arteries is responsible for one-in-four deaths in the United States.

“We identified a few pathways that could be responsible for driving the actual accumulation of calcium in the blood vessels,” UVA Associate Professor Clint Miller said Tuesday, October 3. “We think that could be an interesting starting point for future translational efforts and also risk stratification.”

Miller says this can be a useful tool to help diagnose potential patients and prevent coronary artery disease before it starts.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle (FILE)
Charlottesville-area Meals On Wheels affected by inconsistent mail deliveries
(FILE)
Albemarle orchard ready for apple season
The main talking point during Charlottesville’s City Council meeting Monday, October 2, wasn’t...
City Manager presents plan to address homelessness to Charlottesville City Council
"Care Not Cages" sign.
City Manager presents plan to address homelessness to Charlottesville City Council