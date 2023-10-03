Advertise With Us
Elkton added to Virginia Landmarks Register for historic sites

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Elkton has officially been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register for historic sites.

What was once known as a railroad town now holds its own along Route 33 in Rockingham County.

“The Department of Historic Resources first looks at a community to kind of establish what their built assets are from architecture, buildings, structures, walls about anything that could be deemed as important for a historic district,” Elkton mayor, Josh Gooden said.

This designation allows property owners within the town to apply for certain tax credits.

“If they want to rehab a building or fix up or replace their windows or fix a bathroom or replace a roof it can be anything that they can think of,” Gooden said.

The next step is adding Elkton to the national historic site’s registry.

Gooden said they expect that decision in the next three months.

”This has been a project in the works for me at least five years but just Elkton as a whole probably 10 plus years because I know the Department of Historic Resources has always wanted to see Elkton as a district and we’re just excited that it’s finally happened,” Gooden said.

Elkton property owners looking to apply for those tax credits can do so on the Virginia Department of Historic Resources website.

