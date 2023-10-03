Advertise With Us
Chipotle testing robotic assembly line

(NO AUDIO) Video shows Chipotle’s recently announced robotic assembly line. (Chipotle via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) – Chipotle is trying out a robotic assembly line.

The Mexican grill chain is teaming up with the food service platform Hyphen on a prototype robot that makes salads and bowls.

If a digital order includes a salad or bowl, it goes to the automated system.

A container then moves along a conveyor belt and dispensers add the requested ingredients.

At the end, the system raises the bowl so an employee can add the finishing touches and the lid.

Chipotle said the system could tackle about 65% of its digital orders.

Employees would still have to make burritos and other items.

Chipotle recently tested a robot called Autocado to help make its guacamole.

The chain said it may also test dishwashing robots soon.

