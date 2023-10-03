Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Charlottesville and Albemarle schools see increase in absenteeism

(FILE)
(FILE)(FOX5)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools and Charlottesville City Schools both say student attendance has dropped since the return from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our absenteeism has definitely increased post-pandemic,” Denise Johnson with CCS said Tuesday, October 3.

“The chronic absenteeism has doubled,” Doctor Jessie Turner with ACPS said.

Both divisions are working on ways to increase attendance in the classroom.

One way is creating an attendance task force.

“We’ll be evaluating data and brainstorming ways to address the attendance issue,” Johnson said.

Johnson says is takes a village to get students attendance back to where they need to be:.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

(FILE)
Volunteer open house being held in Madison County Oct. 4
UVA Health
UVA Health making advances in coronary artery disease prevention
Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle (FILE)
Charlottesville-area Meals On Wheels affected by inconsistent mail deliveries
(FILE)
Albemarle orchard ready for apple season