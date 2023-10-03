Charlottesville and Albemarle schools see increase in absenteeism

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools and Charlottesville City Schools both say student attendance has dropped since the return from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our absenteeism has definitely increased post-pandemic,” Denise Johnson with CCS said Tuesday, October 3.

“The chronic absenteeism has doubled,” Doctor Jessie Turner with ACPS said.

Both divisions are working on ways to increase attendance in the classroom.

One way is creating an attendance task force.

“We’ll be evaluating data and brainstorming ways to address the attendance issue,” Johnson said.

Johnson says is takes a village to get students attendance back to where they need to be:.

