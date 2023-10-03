Autumn Warmth Through the Mid-Week. Tracking a Late Week Autumn Cold Front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Autumn warmth will continue through the midweek and make for great conditions to get outdoors. Daytime temperatures in the 80s, is more like September. A late week cold front will approach late Friday into Saturday, bring some showers and make for a sharply cooler weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Patchy fog. Lows mid 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, nice. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Turning mostly cloudy, chance of showers late. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Saturday: AM showers, then clearing, breezy, cooler. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cool. Highs mid to upper 60s.

