Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Autumn Warmth Through the Mid-Week. Tracking a Late Week Autumn Cold Front

Some Showers Late Friday - Saturday AM. Sharply Cooler Weekend
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Autumn warmth will continue through the midweek and make for great conditions to get outdoors. Daytime temperatures in the 80s, is more like September. A late week cold front will approach late Friday into Saturday, bring some showers and make for a sharply cooler weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Patchy fog. Lows mid 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, nice. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Turning mostly cloudy, chance of showers late. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Saturday: AM showers, then clearing, breezy, cooler. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cool. Highs mid to upper 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

Late week cold front
Warmer than average until weekend
One rain chance
Cooling trend ahead
One rain risk
Warmer followed by much cooler temperatures
Warm now, but October will usher in a dramatic change