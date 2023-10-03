Autumn Warmth Through the Mid-Week. Tracking a Late Week Autumn Cold Front
Some Showers Late Friday - Saturday AM. Sharply Cooler Weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Autumn warmth will continue through the midweek and make for great conditions to get outdoors. Daytime temperatures in the 80s, is more like September. A late week cold front will approach late Friday into Saturday, bring some showers and make for a sharply cooler weekend.
Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Patchy fog. Lows mid 50s.
Wednesday: Sunny and warm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low to mid 50s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, nice. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows upper 50s.
Friday: Turning mostly cloudy, chance of showers late. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Saturday: AM showers, then clearing, breezy, cooler. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows 30s and low 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny and cool. Highs mid to upper 60s.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.