Albemarle’s Amaje Parker named Falcon Club Player of the Week

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle High School Football Team has won back-to-back games thank part to fantastic plays from its quarterback.

AHS senior quarterback Amaje Parker is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Parker ran for a touchdown Friday, September 29, in the Patriots’ win over Fluvanna. He also threw three second-half touchdowns, helping Albemarle pull away for the win.

“We did a lot of preparing for them and feel like going into that game our energy was high, we knew what we had to do to get the job done,” says Parker. “We started off a little slow but I took it upon myself and my senior group that we have to lead.”

“He was able to distribute the ball to all of our playmakers,” says AHS coach Brandon Isaiah. “We have a lot of young guys that we feel like can make plays. It’s fun to watch him (Amaje) figure that out and start getting the ball around to different guys.”

Parker threw for over 300 yards and ran for almost 80. Add to that, his three rushing touchdowns 11 days ago in the team’s win over Orange County.

The Patriots lost their first three games this season, but have bounced back with their first two district games: Parke accounted for seven touchdowns in the two wins.

“Those first three games was kind of a wakeup call,” says Parker. “We weren’t as close and connected as a team as we should have been. We all sat down as a senior group and talked it out. The rest of the season is up to us, whatever we want to do we can do it.”

