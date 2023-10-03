Albemarle orchard ready for apple season

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re an apple love, this is good news for you!

Carter Mountain Orchard says now is the right time for donuts, cider, and apple pie.

“As far as apples go, it’s a really nice crop. Peaches earlier this year got hit by a couple of late frosts, so we lost a little bit of peaches,” General Manager Brian Ball said Tuesday, October 3. “As far as apples go, it looks like a really nice crop.”

You can pick your own apples, or buy a bag that’s ready to go.

Carter Mountain Orchard is open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.