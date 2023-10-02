Advertise With Us
Warm start to the week, but significant changes are coming

It’s great to have sunshine, but we need rain
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly sunny skies and pleasantly warm temperatures for the rest of the day. Clear skies and cool temperatures can be expected again tonight. This warmer than normal pattern will stick around through the end of the week. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that is expected to bring showers to the region Friday. Skies should begin to clear by the weekend, and turn much cooler. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog, Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Clearing & cooler, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

