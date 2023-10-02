Advertise With Us
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Fauquier County

(FILE)
(FILE)
By NBC29
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal four-vehicle crash in Fauquier County.

VSP says the crash happened near the 23-mile marker on Interstate 66 around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, September 6. A 2018 Ford F150, a 2019 Ford F350, and a 2023 Subaru Outback were heading eastbound on I-66 when they all stopped due to heavy traffic. A 2008 Cadillac CTS that was also traveling eastbound was unable to stop and rear-ended the Ford F150, which set off a chain-reaction crash.

The driver of the Cadillac, 27-year-old Daniel R. Sisk of Linden, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Fauquier Health for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford F150, 62-year-old Kraig K. Kelican of Stephens City, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford F350, 57-year-old James B. Forster of Johnstown, Penn., suffered minor injuries and was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Subaru, 38-year-old Mark J. McKee Jr. of Cross Junction, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

Charges are pending.

