Raising Cane’s raising money for cancer research

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Eating some chicken Monday, October 2, can raising money for breast cancer research.

Raising Canes says it will donate $100,000 to the University of Pennsylvania’s Abramson Cancer Center. This will apply to all the local Raising Canes.

The donations will automatically be applied to all orders, customers do not need to mention the donation.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.