Raising Cane’s raising money for cancer research

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Eating some chicken Monday, October 2, can raising money for breast cancer research.

Raising Canes says it will donate $100,000 to the University of Pennsylvania’s Abramson Cancer Center. This will apply to all the local Raising Canes.

The donations will automatically be applied to all orders, customers do not need to mention the donation.

