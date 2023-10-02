Advertise With Us
October Warmth this Week. Sharply Cooler by the Weekend

Rain Chance Late Friday - Saturday AM
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - October warmth this week, with temperatures above average and dry conditions. While we do need the rain, our only chance is with a cold front late Friday into Saturday morning. This front will make for a sharply cooler weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday: More sunshine and warm. Highs low to mid 80. Lows low to mid 50s.

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Turning mostly cloudy, chance of showers late. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Saturday: AM showers, then clearing, breezy, cooler. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low to mid 60s.

