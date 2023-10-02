Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

New soccer league coming to Charlottesville

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is getting a Men’s and Women’s United Soccer League.

The Charlottesville Blues FC is hoping to uncover local soccer talent in the area, and go up against teams from all over the country.

“There’s a different experience when you go local, and that speaks to everyone in Charlottesville. Everyone can be a fan at this, you know? It’s all about coming out, throwing on the Charlottesville Blue jersey,” co-owner Brian Krow said. “I mean, there’s nothing like it.”

Tryouts for the teams are set for December, with the season kicking off May 2024.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

(FILE)
Raising Cane’s raising money for cancer research
(FILE)
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Fauquier County
Dustin Wright, a professional counselor and author in Staunton works to address topics on...
Staunton counselor authors kids’ books on mental health
(STOCK)
Hark Vineyards offering non-alcoholic wine