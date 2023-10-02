New soccer league coming to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is getting a Men’s and Women’s United Soccer League.

The Charlottesville Blues FC is hoping to uncover local soccer talent in the area, and go up against teams from all over the country.

“There’s a different experience when you go local, and that speaks to everyone in Charlottesville. Everyone can be a fan at this, you know? It’s all about coming out, throwing on the Charlottesville Blue jersey,” co-owner Brian Krow said. “I mean, there’s nothing like it.”

Tryouts for the teams are set for December, with the season kicking off May 2024.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.