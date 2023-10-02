Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

New Jersey airport using autonomous vehicles from Charlottesville-based company

Perrone Robotics (FILE)
Perrone Robotics (FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based company says it is bringing driverless cars to Newark for the first time ever.

Perrone Robotics CEO Paul Perrone says the autonomous vehicles are being used at the airport, helping people go from parking lots to terminals, as well as moving luggage.

“We’re deploying practical autonomous solutions in applications like campuses, airports, logistics centers, where we can bring fully-autonomous transportation to tasks now,” Perrone said.

The CEO says he hopes to expand the use of autonomous vehicles around the world.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

Flipp Inc Awarded Grant
Flipp Inc. Awarded Grant
Foxfield Races holds 44th Fall Race
Foxfield Races holds 44th Annual Fall Race Day
Flipp Inc Awarded Grant
Flipp Inc Receives Grant
Foxfield Races holds 44th Fall Race
Foxfield Races holds 44th Annual Fall Race Day