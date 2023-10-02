New Jersey airport using autonomous vehicles from Charlottesville-based company

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based company says it is bringing driverless cars to Newark for the first time ever.

Perrone Robotics CEO Paul Perrone says the autonomous vehicles are being used at the airport, helping people go from parking lots to terminals, as well as moving luggage.

“We’re deploying practical autonomous solutions in applications like campuses, airports, logistics centers, where we can bring fully-autonomous transportation to tasks now,” Perrone said.

The CEO says he hopes to expand the use of autonomous vehicles around the world.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.