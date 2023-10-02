Hark Vineyards offering non-alcoholic wine

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - If you don’t drink alcohol, but still want to enjoy the winery experience, Hark Vineyards has got you covered.

The winery introduced a non-alcoholic wine to its customers earlier this year.

“The whole purpose of making a non-alcoholic wine is that we’ve seen this dry movement happening where folks are either cutting out alcohol or lessening their alcohol intake,” AJ Greely said.

Greely says it’s perfect for people who still want to enjoy the scenery and other events.

