Foxfield Races holds 44th Annual Fall Race Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Foxfield Races returned to Albemarle County for their annual fall race.

“We always look for our fall race to have about three to 5000 attendees and sales in the past 10 days...the weather came out, people came out.” said Kelsey Cox with Foxfield Races.

This raced marked year three of a five-year partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville.

“They donate proceeds from the races. So this year, they donated $50,000.” said Dan Rosensweig with Habitat for Humanity.

The money raised will be help to fund projects like Southwood.

“The money is really important, but I’ll tell you, the partnership is even more important ... the partnership is bigger than even the money.” said Rosensweig.

