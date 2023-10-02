Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Foxfield Races holds 44th Annual Fall Race Day

Foxfield Races holds 44th Annual Fall Race Day
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Foxfield Races returned to Albemarle County for their annual fall race.

“We always look for our fall race to have about three to 5000 attendees and sales in the past 10 days...the weather came out, people came out.” said Kelsey Cox with Foxfield Races.

This raced marked year three of a five-year partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville.

“They donate proceeds from the races. So this year, they donated $50,000.” said Dan Rosensweig with Habitat for Humanity.

The money raised will be help to fund projects like Southwood.

“The money is really important, but I’ll tell you, the partnership is even more important ... the partnership is bigger than even the money.” said Rosensweig.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence in Charlottesville
Heavy police presence in Charlottesville neighborhood
Police confirmed two people were shot outside Fashion Square Mall Wednesday evening.
Police: 2 shot outside Fashion Square Mall
Authorities holding a press conference in Charlottesville.
19 people charged with drug trafficking in the Charlottesville area
An image of a rattlesnake.
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A woman who was parked in the Dairy Market parking lot said gunfire shattered her car window.
Charlottesville Police investigate shots fired

Latest News

Flipp Inc Awarded Grant
Flipp Inc Receives Grant
Foxfield Races holds 44th Fall Race
Foxfield Races holds 44th Annual Fall Race Day
(FILE)
Raising Cane’s raising money for cancer research
(FILE)
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Fauquier County