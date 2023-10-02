Flipp Inc. Awarded Grant

Advertise With Us
Flipp Inc Receives Grant
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Virginia non-profit organization has been awarded nearly two million from the U.S Department of Labor.

Flipp Inc. will use the money to design a paid internship program called F. A. C. E. R. This program focuses on helping historically underrepresented and underserved communities.

Those who join the program will be trained and given credentials to work in the renewable energy workforce.

“A grant this big means that we are able to develop, design and expand our programs.” said Raye Elliott with Flipp Inc. “And for the communities that we will also serve, it would be meaning tremendous increase in equity, their advancement, and measurable skills gain as well.

The funding is a first of its kind in Virginia and Flipp Inc was the only entity in the state to receive that money.

