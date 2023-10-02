First cold blast of the season on the way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After an outstanding weekend, the work and school week is getting off to a great start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. This rather tranquil pattern will be in place for much of the week. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Showers are expected to move into the region Friday. Behind the front temperatures tumble for the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Clearing & cool, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

