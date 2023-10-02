CRHA asking Charlottesville for millions to redevelop Westhaven

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Redevelopment Housing Authority (CRHA) is leaning on the city to help redevelop Westhaven in hopes of bringing better homes and opportunities to those who live there.

“It’s vitally important that the city puts money into this project and that the city participates in this. It’s really a meaningful, important, and historic effort to right some of the wrongs of the past,” CRHA Redevelopment Coordinator Brandon Collins said Monday, October 2.

Collins says the project is expected to cost more than $100 million.

“We are hoping that we’ll see that $15 million reflected in their [councilors’] capital plan as they go into budgeting this winter. We really need to make sure that the city is planning for that funding for Westhaven,” he said.

Collins says the plans are based on what people who live there want.

“I think there is more stuff for the kids to do, different things for the adults and the elderly people,” resident Ivana Key said.

Key says she is part of the weekly meetings that look in the possible future of the community. She says the more input, the better.

“More residents need to come out and find out what we’re doing,” Key said.

CRHA hopes to break ground on the first phase by 2026.

“New homes without overcrowding folks, but also new amenities and new services; community centers, better activity spaces, and much more focus on building for people and livability,” Collins said.

