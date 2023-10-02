Advertise With Us
Country Cookin coming back to Orange County

A beloved Orange County restaurant is making its comeback.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A beloved Orange County restaurant is making its comeback.

Country Cookin is returning under new ownership, but in the same location.

“It’s a neat thing to be able to bring that back,” co-owner Tom Dodson said.

Dodson says he has worked at the restaurant for more than three decades.

He says the coronavirus pandemic had a big impact on the restaurant.

“When we shut down it was extremely sad. We had folks that had work for us for over 40 years. We have customers that had grown up as kids,” Dodson said. “And then they were bringing their kids or grandkids.”

Dodson teamed up with Erin Boyle from Staunton’s Depot grill to bring Country Cookin back.

“The reaction we’ve gotten has been incredible,” he said. “All the recipes that people loved about Country Cookin, we will certainly have.”

Dodson says they need to beef up staffing before they can open: “We are looking for really all restaurant position; servers, cooks, dishwashers, management.”

The restaurant is set to open in early November.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

