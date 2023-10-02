Advertise With Us
Architectural Review Board looking at plans for project near John Warner Parkway

Albemarle County seal
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Architectural Review Board met Monday, October 2, to discuss a possible project for the area.

ARB today went over a preliminary review of a site development for Rio Point, a 328-unit apartment complex near the John Warner Parkway.

The Board brought a few things to the developer’s attention, like the length of the buildings.

